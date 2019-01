19-Year-Old Ishan Goel is the Secret Behind the Egg that Beat Kylie Jenner

Remember the Instagram egg that dethroned veteran'grammer Kylie Jenner from being the owner of the most liked photo on Instagram?Well turns out, behind every successful egg is a nerdy teen with a degree in marketing.And the man behind this one was an Indian-origin 19-year-old named Ishan Goel.According to the Massachusetts-based marketing guru, it was the chicken that produced the egg that deserved real credit. But he claims he added the 'secret sauce'.Goel revealed that he managed to make the egg photo get more likes than the photo of social media influencer and cosmetics moghul Kylie Jenner's first baby photo.The photo, one of baby Stormi's hands, had been the erstwhile Insta favourite with 18 million 'likes'. However, the egg photo now has over 48 million 'likes' and over 7 million followers,All in just a fortnight.The initial photo of the egg was posted on Jan 4 with the caption, "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this"Goel said that he managed to get the egg photo famous by pushing it on Reddit and asking his network of celebrities, influencers and friends follow the account.According to him, the success of the egg photo, initially taken as a stock photo by Sergey Platonov, lay in the fact that the egg was not just a piece of poultry. It represented something bigger."The idea that an inanimate object can connect so many people is a testament to the fact that people love to root for the underdog," the 19-year-old told FEMAIL.Once the egg succeeded, another egg photo was posted from the handle, eponymously named @world_record_egg. Posted barely 6 hours from the time of writing, the photo has over three million likes and counting.To mark her dethronement, a sporting Jenner recently cracked an egg on a street and posted it on Instagram. Not just Kylie, her long-time fan and popular Indian musician Diljit Dosanjh also took 'revenge' on the evil, brown egg.Dosanjh, who has been fairly candid about his fondness for Jenner, shared a video of him cooking an egg to avenge her celebrity crush. He then asks Jenner to be “tension-free” and continue to share "as many posts as you like."Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.