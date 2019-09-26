Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

19-Year-Old Queer Fan Reads Out Letter to Lady Gaga in an Emotional Encounter

Midway through a make-up session, he started reading from the letter he had penned to the singer thanking her for the impact her music had on his life.

IANS

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
19-Year-Old Queer Fan Reads Out Letter to Lady Gaga in an Emotional Encounter
Lady Gaga and 19-year-old Brandon. (Video grab/ Allure Magazine)
Loading...

Singer Lady Gaga recently surprised a 19-year-old fan at a make-up tutorial.

The incident happened at the celebration of the launch of Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories. The "Shallow" hitmaker's superfan Brandon Galaz had been invited to the studio, and the 19-year-old, a cosmetology student, was having his make-up done by Gaga's right-hand artist, Sarah Tanno, reports Allure.com.

Unknown to Brandon, Gaga had stopped by at the offices, and was watching from an adjacent room. Midway through the make-up session, Brandon started reading from a heartfelt letter he had penned down for the "Shallow" singer thanking her for the impact her music had on his life.

That is when Gaga appeared before him, in a surprise appearance.

An emotional Brandon continued reading his letter, recalling his coming out as gay in front of his family, which "drove a wedge" between him and his father. He quoted a line from the Gaga hit "Born this way" to justify his decision: "Don't hide yourself in regret... Just love yourself and you're set".

When Brandon described Gaga as his "role model", the singer was almost in tears, too.

"It's not how we look that makes us beautiful, right? It's what we've been through and how we survive," Gaga told Galaz.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram