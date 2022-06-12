19-year-old TikTok Star Found Dead in Parking Lot Hours after Posting about Dying Young

The death of a 19-year-old TikTok influencer who had posted about dying young a few hours before the incident has shocked netizens. According to New York Post, Cooper Noriega from California in the US had almost two million followers. He was found dead in the parking lot of a mall near Los Angeles. No evidence of violence was found on his body and police have launched an investigation, reported TMZ. A few hours before his death, Cooper posted this message on TikTok: “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af.” Fans are trying to understand if there was any link between the post and his subsequent death.

On June 4, Cooper had announced that he was starting a Discord page for mental health and told people that it was a safe space for people to vent out and express themselves. In the post, he had revealed that he had been struggling with addiction since he was nine and that he would like to use his influence to normalise speaking about mental health. His goal was to open a rehab where people are not traumatised at the end of recovery and in which the staff can be trusted. He added that the Discord would help to bring together people who are going through tough times.

Cooper was popular for posting lip-sync videos and short sketches.

Last year, doctors from a private hospital in India had said mental health issues have risen during the pandemic. Doctors at Apollo Hospital said curbs on outdoor activity since the outbreak of the pandemic have led to issues of irritability, erratic sleep, appetite problems and weight gain becoming more common among youths. “The number of OPD consultations for young adults have doubled for anxiety, depression, gaming and social media addiction and inability to concentrate and focus on studies,” said Dr Sandeep Vohra, senior consultant, mental health and psychiatry. Therefore, he said, parents are advised to actively engage with their children, talk to them and observe all kind of behavioural changes shown by them.

