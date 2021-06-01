1947 'Alien Autopsy' Film Negative up for Auction as NFT and Bids are Starting at $1 Million

From memes to music videos, non-fungible tokens or NFTs have become a unique form of collecting or preserving objects in digital form in 2021. In its latest edition, the world of NFT has welcomed the negative frame of black-and-white movie footage from 1947 that shows what looks like an autopsy of an extraterrestrial corpse. Dubbed as the Alien Autopsy film, the picture will be up for auction on the NFT marketplace, Rarible. The negative shows the autopsy of an alien that crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in August 1947. The digital auction website has set the minimum bid of the 16mm film frame at $1,196,474.31 or 450 wETH in decentralised currency.

The auctioning website mentions that the Original Alien Autopsy negative will be sent to the winning bidder by special delivery alongside copies of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) correspondence which validates the film. Besides being preserved digitally for the buyer, Rarible will also be sending a physical 16mm frame to the winning bidder. It is assured that no other frame of the film will be made for sale as an NFT or physical item in the future making this one of the rarest most valuable items on the planet.

In the description of the NFT, Rarible mentions how CIA personnel authenticated the most famous piece of UAP aka unidentified aerial phenomena evidence, by releasing the Alien Autopsy film. The auctioning site also mentions that no other frame of the film will be minted or offered for sale or auction in the future making it a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to own a piece of groundbreaking UAP evidence and media history. Rarible also mentioned in its press release that the value of the Alien Autopsy Film NFT will only grow in value. The auction will be concluded in five days and it will be interesting to see how high digital art collectors are ready to bid for this piece.

The auction also comes at a time when the Pentagon is set to release a report on what it knows about UAPs.

