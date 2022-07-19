1963 to 1997: Twitter Thread on Newspapers Seen in Hindi Films is Pure Gold

With a cup of tea on the breakfast table, on the porch outside the house, or at a small tea stall on the street, the Hindi cinema would often feature someone engrossed in a newspaper while sipping on their beverage. It is either presented as a pastime hobby or is used to depict the revelation of important news to the leading characters.

A Twitter thread recently showed a compilation of still from old and new films showing how newspapers were seen in Hindi cinema during the 1990s. “Newspapers as seen in Hindi films. Some are defunct, some still going strong. And some, are fictional. A thread,” read the tweet by the user named Pragya Mohan.

Newspapers as seen in Hindi films. Some are defunct, some still going strong. And some, are fictional. A thread. Dainik Paigham in Ye Dil Kisko Doon (1963) pic.twitter.com/tjEti0Cp44 — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) July 16, 2022

The first picture in the thread is of Shashi Kapoor holding the newspaper Dainik Paigham in his hands, from the 1963 film Ye Dil Kisko Doon. It is followed by a still from the 1973 film Aa Gale Lag Jaa, where veteran actor Om Prakash is seen reading the newspaper with child artiste Kunal Kapoor leaning next to his chair.

The most recent of such example is that of Dainik Jagran in the 2018 film Zero. The other is from the popular 1999 movie Hum Saath Saath Hain, in which late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar can be seen holding the Hindi paper A to Z Politics while having his cup of tea.

The Tribune in Daag (1973), Navbharat Times in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), Khiladi (1992), Baazigar (1993) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), The Statesman and The Hindustan Times in Kanoon (1960), The Indian Express in Baton Baton Mein (1979) and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), The Times of India in Kasak (1992) and The Economic Times in Kachche Dhaage (1999) are some examples of newspapers seen in Hindi films, that are still published and are going strong.

The tweet also carries clippings of newspapers with international coverage that of The New York Times in Pardes (1997). On the other hand, some of the newspapers in these films are completely fictional like The Crimes of India in 1987 film Mr. India.

The tweet has over 800 likes and is being appreciated as an interesting read by the users, some of whom have also put in more clippings of newspapers featured in Hindi cinema in the comments section.

