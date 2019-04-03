1971 War Hero Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw Remembered on 105th Birth Anniversary

Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC (3 April 1914 – 27 June 2008), also known as ‘Sam Bahadur’ , was one of the greatest Indian military leader. His distinguished military career spanned four decades & five wars including the Liberation of Bangladesh, Indo-Pak War of 1971. pic.twitter.com/pOdF6W12wv — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 3, 2019

Toady is the birthday of one of our most respected and loved heroes. As Army Chief, Field Marshal Manekshaw led India's greatest victory in 1971 to liberate Bangladesh from Pakistan by cutting it to its present size.



Glimpses of a great man through rare stories of 'Sam Bahadur' pic.twitter.com/jO7bsl9FBC — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) April 3, 2019

Remembering soldier’s soldier and one of India’s greatest military commander Field Marshal Sam Bahadur Manekshaw on his birth anniversary.He Served 4 decades & fought 5 war and was decorated with Military Cross,Padam Bhushan & Padam Vibhushan.

A True Hero- Salute & Tribute🌺 pic.twitter.com/enKdu0nP0Y — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 3, 2019

Manekshaw got his nickname of Sam Bahadur when he was COAS. It's believed he visited a Gorkha Regiment, and asked the orderly if he knew the name of his chief. The orderly replied as "Sam Bahadur" which became his popular nickname. — Ratnakar Sadasyula-రత్నాకర్ సదస్యుల (@GabbarSanghi) April 3, 2019

Sir, what a great honour. My first CO Col Pathak would tell us stories of Sam Bahadur...and we youngsters would listen awestruck. — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) April 3, 2019

Remembering the legendary Field Marshal Sam Bahadur Manekshaw on his birth anniversary. #RichTributes pic.twitter.com/21JRZOUi1x — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 3, 2019

I remember one incident of Sam Bahadur as narrated to me.

His first visit to Dhaka after surrender of #PakistanArmy was unforgettable. Literally every Bangladeshi in Dhaka had come to see him at the airport.Everyone just wanted to touch him or at least see him.



Hero of 1971 war! pic.twitter.com/fE7c9uaUIQ — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) April 3, 2019

Sam Manekshaw, India's First Field Marshal, was born on April 3, 1914. Today is his 104th birth anniversary. Born as Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, he was famously referred as Sam Bahadur. pic.twitter.com/828eqkdeSR — Chowkidar Pradeep Dwivedi (@D_Pradeep_) April 3, 2019

What is the next thing you need for leadership? It is the ability to make up your mind to make a decision and accept full responsibility for that decision.-Field Air Marshal Sam Bahadur Sir 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳

Remembered Sam Bahadur Sir on his birth anniversary 🙏🇮🇳#SaluteAndRespectYouSir🙏 pic.twitter.com/IFcsmcXEdi — Chowkidar Hasi Johari 🇮🇳 (@hasiaf_johari) April 3, 2019

Among India's military great, " he was greatest "

Field marshal Sam bahadur Manekshaw,PV, PB, MC.

Happy birthday anniversary sir.

3 April 1914 - 27 June 2008

Jai Hind

Jai bharat

Vande matram pic.twitter.com/raLVsLy5Zh — Leo Harsh Vardhan Singh (@leoharshvardhan) April 3, 2019

Happy birthday to field Marshal Sam Manekshaw⚔️ "Sam bahadur" ❤️🇮🇳 #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/HIrHT7Sos8 — Sonia Mathur (@sonia7mathur) April 3, 2019

Happy Birthday to Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, wherever you are, Sam 💐💐

🇮🇳



India has not yet seen an Army General to the calibre of Sam Bahadur🙏🙏#Manekshaw#SamManekshaw pic.twitter.com/ww1SRLIvA3 — mukesh vig (@vigmukesh) April 3, 2019

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw crafted India's greatest military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that created just not history but also a new nation.Affectionately called Sam Bahadur, 94-year-old Manekshaw was the architect of many a military triumphs but his finest hour came when Pakistani forces were defeated in merely 14 days, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.Handsome and witty, the handlebar moustache-sporting Manekshaw was honoured with Military Cross on the battlefront during the Second World War.He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. Manekshaw, who survived near fatal wounds during the Second World War in Burma, is the first of only two Indian military officers — the other being Field Marshal K M Cariappa — to hold the highest rank of Field Marshal of the Indian Army.Manekshaw’s distinguished military career spanned four decades from the British era and through five wars. Just before the Bangladesh operations in December 1971, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked Manekshaw, who was the Army Chief then, "General, are you ready (for the war)?" Pat came the reply from the dapper officer, "I am always ready, sweetie." Gandhi was not unpleased, nor offended.On another occasion, Gandhi asked him whether he was planning to take over the country. Pointing to his long nose, the General replied: "I don't use it to poke into other's affairs."Today, on his 105th birth anniversary, social media remembered the brave soldier with love and admiration.