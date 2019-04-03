LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1971 War Hero Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw Remembered on 105th Birth Anniversary

Affectionately called Sam Bahadur, 94-year-old Manekshaw was the architect of many a military triumphs but his finest hour came when Pakistani forces were defeated in merely 14 days, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
Sam Bahadur was the first Field Marshal of Indian Army.
Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw crafted India's greatest military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that created just not history but also a new nation.

Handsome and witty, the handlebar moustache-sporting Manekshaw was honoured with Military Cross on the battlefront during the Second World War.

He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. Manekshaw, who survived near fatal wounds during the Second World War in Burma, is the first of only two Indian military officers — the other being Field Marshal K M Cariappa — to hold the highest rank of Field Marshal of the Indian Army.

Manekshaw’s distinguished military career spanned four decades from the British era and through five wars. Just before the Bangladesh operations in December 1971, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked Manekshaw, who was the Army Chief then, "General, are you ready (for the war)?" Pat came the reply from the dapper officer, "I am always ready, sweetie." Gandhi was not unpleased, nor offended.

On another occasion, Gandhi asked him whether he was planning to take over the country. Pointing to his long nose, the General replied: "I don't use it to poke into other's affairs."

Today, on his 105th birth anniversary, social media remembered the brave soldier with love and admiration.




































