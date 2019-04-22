Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

1998 Magazine Photo Predicting What David Beckham Would Look Like in 2020 Goes Viral

More than 20 years ago, this magazine predicted what David Beckham would look like in 2020.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
On Facebook, you must've come across several third party apps which allow you to predict what someone would look like a certain number of years from now. Basically, these apps rely on your current images and facial structure to make predictions.

In 1998, a football magazine by the name of Four Four Two made a similar prediction. Little did they know it would resurface more than twenty years later and the editor would be caught with his foot in his mouth.

More than 20 years ago, the magazine predicted what the footballer David Beckham would look like in 2020. And the image is nothing like what the drop-dead-gorgeous dad-of-four looks like now. The image shows Beckham would have thinning hair, a toothless smile and terribly wrinkled skin by the time he would be in his mid forties. Let us remind you that the footballer, who is 43 now, is one of the most sought after men in the world today.

That is not all. The magazine also tried painting a comical picture of what Beckham's life would be. They predicted that his career would go south after his team missed out on the 1998 championships. He would go on to become a veteran player who spent time reminiscing about his glory days. The magazine also believed that his stunning wife Victoria, a former Spice Girl, would lose her glitz and glamour and would gain twenty stones. She would also be spending her days modelling as a "larger woman."

We can't believe how much the magazine got wrong. Victoria is one of the most coveted fashion icons in the world at present, and Beckham continues to bathe in the glory of his legacy. Together, they form one of the most influential couples in the world. Their net worth is more than a billion dollars, contrary to what the magazine predicted.

Naturally, this has netizens in splits, who can't believe what they just saw:





















Wonder what the Beckhams have to say about this!
