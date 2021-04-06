2.5 ft Tall UP Man Who Appealed to Cops to Look for a Bride Has Found One after 5-Year-Long Quest

Uttar Pradesh resident Azeem Mansuri’s quest for love seems to have come to an end over five years after the 2-ft-tall man finally found himself a bride. The man from Kairana in Shamli district had recently appealed to UP Police to help him find a bride. And now, after going viral on social media, Azeem has finally found his match in Hapur resident Bushra.

Similar to Azeem in build, Bushra is a resident of Hapur in UP. According to reports, Azeem recently traveled to Hapur to finalise the proposal and gave Bushra a gold ring and Rs 2,100 in cash as “shagun". Bushra’s family also bestowed a gold ring upon the prospective groom and gave him Rs 3,100 in cash.

The proposal was fixed by Hapur resident Haji Ayyub and Azeem’s relative Shaheed Mansuri. Since both bride and groom matched each other’s requirements, both their families gave their blessings for the match.

Mansuri is a class 5 dropout who currently runs a cosmetic store and often blamed his height for not being able to find a life partner. Unable to find a match on his own, Mansuri had even approached then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2019 to help him find a bride and even approached the cops earlier in the year to help him in his quest.

Soon after that, Azeem became popular on social media and started receiving multiple offers and marriage proposals on social media. In fact, Hapur’s Haji Ayyub had also found Azeem on social media itself. Ayyub, who previously knew Shaheed Mansuri through business, immediately contacted the family and set up the prospective match.

Matches are made in heaven, but it seems this one was made on social media and tailored just for Azeem Mansuri, who can finally look forward to a happily married life.