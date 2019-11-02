2.5 Million-Years-Old Shark Teeth Could Prove Existence of Underwater Mexican City

Divers have now discovered thirteen shark teeth in an inland sinkhole in Mexico. The discovery supports the theory of anthropology that the city of Maderia in Mexico was actually once underneath the sea.

According to a Daily Mail report, the discovery of the 2.5 million-year-old shark teeth adds fuel to the theory that the capital of Yucatan may have once been underwater.

Divers found fifteen dental fossils in that sinkhole. It is to be believed that 13 out of 15 teeth belong to three different prehistoric shark species. One of the species is megalodon.

According to the report, the fossils were discovered in the Xoc cenote. The term Xoc means Shark in the Mayan language while cenote means a natural sinkhole.

The discovery was made by Speleologist and photographer Kay Nicte Vilchis Zapata and her partner Erick Sosa Rodriguez.

Daily Mail cited Zapata telling local media that they were looking at the wall when they suddenly saw something, which on closer inspection by Zapata turned out to be a tooth, which according to Zapata belonged to a sawshark.

Zapata further added than an initial exam of all the dental fossils revealed they might belong to the prehistoric and extinct species of megalodon shark, the mackerel shark and the sawshark. Of the three, only the megalodon is an extinct species of shark.

