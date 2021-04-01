2-ft-Tall UP Man Who Was Looking for Bride for 5 Years is Now Fielding Multiple Proposals

Kairana, UP resident Azeem Mansuri had been looking for a bride for five years, only to have met with disappointment. Unable to find a match on his own, Mansuri had even approached then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2019 to help him find a bride. After years of meeting with disappointment, however, Mansuri who is 2.5 ft tall, is now fielding offers of marriage from not one but two prospective brides. It seems the offers rolled in soon after news of the man approaching cops in Meerut to help him find a life partner went viral on social media.

According to a report in Times of India, Mansuri is a class 5 dropout who currently runs a cosmetic store and often blamed his height for not being able to find a life partner. Now, however, it seems Mansuri has finally found a partner. In fact, it seems many are interested in Mansuri. Currently, the Kairana resident is considering offers of marriage from 25-year-old Ghaziabad resident Rehana Ansari. According to the report, Ansari said that both Mansuri and she and her family were in distress and that solemnising the wedding would help both families.

Ansari is not the only one. Soon after her proposal, yet another video surfaced on WhatsApp in which a woman can be seen proposing to Mansuri. “You are alone, I am alone. I live in Delhi and I want to marry you," the woman, who does not reveal her name in the video, said.

The youngest of six siblings from a Kairana-based family, Mansuri has faced taunts and insults in school. To Mansuri, the offers coming today appear to be a “sign of god", meaning wedding bells were perhaps near.

According to Mansuri’s relatives, since the suitor made national news recently, many families from several cities like Hapur, Saharanpur and Moradabad have, in fact, shown interest in marrying their daughters to Mansuri.

Last month, fed of trying, Mansuri approached the cops. Shamli Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh said, “He came to us a week ago with a request to find him a bride. He says it is our duty to do ‘public service’ and find him a bride. We do not know what to do. But we will see what can be done.”