Two Hours TV, Five Hours Meditation: How the Dalai Lama is Spending Covid-19 Lockdown

Even as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, spiritual leader Dalai Lama has come up with some positive advice to help people across the world deal with isolation. On Thursday, Dalai Lama reached out to people on Twitter and asked them to stand in solidarity with each other to sail through the tough times.

"People face difficulties in many parts of the world, but since all seven billion of us live on this one planet we should be united and stand in solidarity with each other. When this blue planet is viewed from space, there are no national boundaries to be seen," he tweeted.

This is not the first time that the spiritual leader has taken spoken out to help people in dealing with the stress of the lockdown and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on ABC's Nightline, with mediation app creator and broadcaster Dan Harris, the Tibetan leader said that the virus was bound to change human nature. To deal with the anxiety of adjusting to a changing world, the Dalai Lama advised people to practice meditation in the morning.

He was also spending time in isolation in order to protect himself from the pandemic.

He said that while at usual times he was often giving lectures and holding discussions but in the wake of the pandemic, such activities have been suspended.

While in isolation, the leader said that he had been enjoying nearly two hours of television every day and also devoting time to reading and online meditation to cure lockdown blues.

Meanwhile, the total number of recorded cases of coronavirus crossed 5.69 million with over three lakh people losing their lives to it.