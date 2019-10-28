Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

2-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy Is Winning Over Internet With His 'Up' Halloween Costume

Taking inspiration from Carl’s appearance, Brantley was dressed accordingly and he rocked that look with his medical equipment.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy Is Winning Over Internet With His 'Up' Halloween Costume
Taking inspiration from Carl’s appearance, Brantley was dressed accordingly and he rocked that look with his medical equipment.

The festive season is upon us and Halloween costumes are making rounds on the internet already. A two-year-old little boy with cerebral palsy is winning hearts online with his adorable costume.

For those who remember Carl Fredricksen from the 2009 Disney-Pixar film Up this adorable picture will make your day.

Hailing from Ohio, USA, Brantley Morse is a cerebral palsy patient and he needs assistant of a walker to move around.  For his first Hallowen, Brantley’s mother decided to dress him up in such a way that his walker becomes a part of his costume and gels well with the dress.

Taking inspiration from Carl’s appearance, Brantley was dressed accordingly and he rocked that look with his medical equipment.

The little boy wore a brown jacket to match with Carl’s iconic brown jacket and also wore a tie just like Carl. The bit that caught everyone’s attention was the way he used his walker.

The mother wrote an inspirational caption to the Facebook post, "Brantley's first Halloween costume was a SUCCESS! He's the perfect Carl. Brantley is just over here making the absolute BEST out of having a disability, and rocking his medical equipment with his awesome halloween costume. You would never know this sweet boy has a list of chronic medical conditions, with that contagious smile that's always on his face! Hoping to spread some positivity to everyone, especially those struggling- if this little dude can smile, so can you!"

The pictures went viral soon, with everybody loving Brantley’s look and his super adorable smile. One user commented, “He melts my heart and that smile is precious.” Calling little Brantley an inspiration, another user wrote, “I am 1000000% in love with this costume. Hes so handsome and such an inspiration”

Brantley has, reportedly, been fighting stage 3 kidney disease, gastroparesis and chronic lung disease since birth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram