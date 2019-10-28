2-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy Is Winning Over Internet With His 'Up' Halloween Costume

The festive season is upon us and Halloween costumes are making rounds on the internet already. A two-year-old little boy with cerebral palsy is winning hearts online with his adorable costume.

For those who remember Carl Fredricksen from the 2009 Disney-Pixar film Up this adorable picture will make your day.

Hailing from Ohio, USA, Brantley Morse is a cerebral palsy patient and he needs assistant of a walker to move around. For his first Hallowen, Brantley’s mother decided to dress him up in such a way that his walker becomes a part of his costume and gels well with the dress.

Taking inspiration from Carl’s appearance, Brantley was dressed accordingly and he rocked that look with his medical equipment.

The little boy wore a brown jacket to match with Carl’s iconic brown jacket and also wore a tie just like Carl. The bit that caught everyone’s attention was the way he used his walker.

The mother wrote an inspirational caption to the Facebook post, "Brantley's first Halloween costume was a SUCCESS! He's the perfect Carl. Brantley is just over here making the absolute BEST out of having a disability, and rocking his medical equipment with his awesome halloween costume. You would never know this sweet boy has a list of chronic medical conditions, with that contagious smile that's always on his face! Hoping to spread some positivity to everyone, especially those struggling- if this little dude can smile, so can you!"

The pictures went viral soon, with everybody loving Brantley’s look and his super adorable smile. One user commented, “He melts my heart and that smile is precious.” Calling little Brantley an inspiration, another user wrote, “I am 1000000% in love with this costume. Hes so handsome and such an inspiration”

Brantley has, reportedly, been fighting stage 3 kidney disease, gastroparesis and chronic lung disease since birth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.