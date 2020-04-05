BUZZ

1-MIN READ

2-year-old COVID-19 Patient Gets 'Surprise Gift' from Punjab Hospital on His Birthday

Image credit: PTI (Representational)

Image credit: PTI (Representational)

The child is the grandson of a 70-year-old Nawanshahr resident, who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 9:13 AM IST
A coronavirus positive child, who turned two on Saturday, got a "surprise gift" from the staff of Punjab''s Nawanshahr civil hospital where he is admitted, officials said here.

The two-year-old boy and his mother, who has also tested positive for the infection, are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital, they added.

On learning that it was his birthday on Saturday, the staff at the hospital bought him candies, chocolates and a baby suit as a gift, senior medical officer Harwinder Singh said.

Staff members wanted to get him a birthday cake but could not arrange one because of curfew restrictions in place, Singh said.

The child is the grandson of a 70-year-old Nawanshahr resident, who died after testing positive for coronavirus. At least, 14 family members of the septuagenarian have contracted the disease.

