2-year Old Florida Kid Thought he Was Playing With 'Tortoise', But It was an...

A Florida-based father, Joe Brenner, was recently in for a shock when he found his two-year-old son with a huge animal. Joe’s son was playing near a creek outside the Cantina restaurant in Jacksonville. The two-year-old was playing with an animal he thought was a tortoise. However, when father Joe went to check what was keeping his son busy, he ended up screaming.

The animal his son mistook for a tortoise was actually an alligator, and he was perhaps the luckiest father to see his son still alive.

According to reports, Joe’s 2-year-old son was playing near the drain. The child witnessed an animal in the drain and believed it to be a tortoise. When Joe discovered that his son was enjoying the company of the huge creature, he was shocked just as everyone in the area was when they were told about the incident.

The crocodile, stuck in the drain, which the kid believed was a tortoise, was trying to come out of it. The moment Joe saw his son near the reptile, he immediately took him away from the drain. The immediate action of Joe has saved the life of his 2-year-old son.

The Animal Rescue team was later informed about the crocodile in the drain. It was rescued by the forest team and the authorities are now finding how the crocodile reached the drain in the city.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Yorkshire, England, where a woman saw a 4-feet crocodile roaming outside her house.

