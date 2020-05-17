2-year-old Girl in Foster Care Gets Adopted After Court Hearing on Zoom Call

At a time when the entire world is worried about the rising number of coronavirus cases, the story of a 2-year-old girl, who has got a new family, has brought about a smile on numerous faces. The toddler got a new lease in life on April 30 after spending around 700 days in foster care.

As per the report by Good Morning America (GMA), Evan and Cayela Moody of Jacksonville, Florida had their foster care license for just over a month in 2018 when they received a call about a 4 pound premature baby in need of a home.

The couple has four biological children.

"I fell in love with Isla the first time I saw her," Cayela was quoted as saying by GMA. After two years of uncertainty, Moodys this February got to know that they would be able to adopt Isla.

As per a report by Huffington Post, the Moodys submitted their first application to adopt Isla in February but the process could not be initiated as the Dual County Courthouse was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The court resumed operations after six weeks, and Isla's adoption hearing was taken up via Zoom, a video conferencing app.

According to a report by CBS News, Cayela said that she and her husband were surprised after they received a call from the court saying that Isla's adoption hearing was scheduled for just a week later.

"I do look at Isla and pinch myself sometimes. We don't even understand how can be so blessed," GMA quoted Cayela Moddy as saying.

The adoption of Isla was celebrated with a parade of dozens of cars outside the family's home, GMA reported.

The Moodys are currently fostering another child and even plan to devote their attention to supporting other foster parents, the report said.