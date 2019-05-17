Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

2-Years-Old Makes Sis Blow Out Candles on Her Birthday Cake, Wins the Internet

A little girl, who was celebrating her second birthday, made her elder sister blow out the candles on her cake.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
2-Years-Old Makes Sis Blow Out Candles on Her Birthday Cake, Wins the Internet
This little girl is all about sharing | Image credit: Twitter
It’s a blessing to have a sibling who knows how to stand by your side. They not only pull your leg, but also be there for you when you need them the most. Siblings are our first friends, partner-in-crime and the shoulder ton lean on.

No matter how bad or worse your day is, a conversation or hug from your sibling is enough to make it better. And this is exactly what a younger sister did for her elder sister, who was about to cry while her younger sister celebrates her birthday.

In an online video, which is trending and winning the hearts of netizens, a little girl, who was celebrating her second birthday, made her elder sister blow candles on the birthday cake.



While the elder sister is also a toddler, this gesture of the little girl has been winning hearts on internet. The video shows how everyone is singing a birthday song for the two-year-old who is celebrating her birthday. While everyone asks her to blow the candles, she looks around to see her elder sister almost in tears. She then asks her elder sister to blow the candles and in fact looks at her with all the love in the world as she blows the candle on the cake.

This heartwarming gesture has made people surprised to see this generosity at such a tender age. On twitter, people lauded the younger one and her love for her elder sister. Posted by twitter handle @uwuvivian, the video has received 276K likes, 96K retweets, and around 3million views.

Here’s what people are saying about the video:













