2-Years-Old Makes Sis Blow Out Candles on Her Birthday Cake, Wins the Internet
A little girl, who was celebrating her second birthday, made her elder sister blow out the candles on her cake.
This little girl is all about sharing | Image credit: Twitter
No matter how bad or worse your day is, a conversation or hug from your sibling is enough to make it better. And this is exactly what a younger sister did for her elder sister, who was about to cry while her younger sister celebrates her birthday.
In an online video, which is trending and winning the hearts of netizens, a little girl, who was celebrating her second birthday, made her elder sister blow candles on the birthday cake.
my little cousin turned 2 yesterday but her older sister was crying so she made her sister blow out the candles to feel better pic.twitter.com/vAOwueJBo8— vivian ! (@uwuvivian) May 14, 2019
While the elder sister is also a toddler, this gesture of the little girl has been winning hearts on internet. The video shows how everyone is singing a birthday song for the two-year-old who is celebrating her birthday. While everyone asks her to blow the candles, she looks around to see her elder sister almost in tears. She then asks her elder sister to blow the candles and in fact looks at her with all the love in the world as she blows the candle on the cake.
This heartwarming gesture has made people surprised to see this generosity at such a tender age. On twitter, people lauded the younger one and her love for her elder sister. Posted by twitter handle @uwuvivian, the video has received 276K likes, 96K retweets, and around 3million views.
Here’s what people are saying about the video:
her eyes are glowing arrgh pic.twitter.com/IxFnwNy8U4— ᵈʳᵉʸϟ (@ruthodri) May 15, 2019
This is the most adorable video I've seen in a whole while. Shes so small yet she already understands and know how and went to comfort someone. Your little cousin is adorable— Sol♡ freebies at Wembley D1/2BTSMania♡ (@SolarChim_BTS) May 14, 2019
I dont want kids but this just made me think about it a little
The way she kept looking at her sister and the way she smiled waiting for her to blow out the candles omg and she's only two bro i have faith in humanity again— ᵢ ₗᵢᵥₑ ₛₒ ᵢ ₗₒᵥₑ ✈️ ᵂᵉᵐᵇˡᵉʸ (@_ggukie) May 14, 2019
adorable and already have empathy at a young age omg, she's gonna grow into someone very kind and beautiful— khaleesi's missandei (@AnnJesyca) May 14, 2019
“I love you 3000 sis” pic.twitter.com/vki9drLZBR— Lunatic Joker (@rafirul_rahim) May 14, 2019
Awwwww :,( no other friend will EVER have your back like a sister does.— Staisy (@staisyjrv_) May 14, 2019
@scarlettstroudx @mollymae3030 this was you two when we was little. Each got a present on the other ones birthday— Ella (@ellaarnoldxx) May 15, 2019
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Cannes Red Carpet to Her Instagram Account, Deepika Padukone is a Real-life Queen
- John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Winner to Pocket Highest-ever $10 Million Prize Pot
- For Me, Nationalism is Spiritual and Inclusive, Kangana Ranaut Says at Cannes
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s