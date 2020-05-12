20-day-old Infant Conquers Coronavirus in Indore, One of the Youngest in Country to Fight the Virus

There was cheer with a 20-day-old baby girl conquering coronavirus to dispel the gloom over 171 new cases getting reported from across Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

"A 20-day baby girl, a two-month-old boy and an 18-month-old boy have been discharged from our Covid -19 ward in the last 15 days," senior paediatrician at the Choithram Hospital, Rashmi Shad, said on Monday.

The 20-day-old infant is yet to be named and could probably be the youngest one in the country to beat the virus.

The paediatrician said that 20 kids below two years of age have come out triumphant over coronavirus in the city, where 90 people have fallen prey to the dreaded virus.

Shad said that the 20-day-old girl was admitted to the hospital on May 1. She was discharged on May 9.

Shad said the little girl contracted the virus from her close kin. Surprisingly, her mother who stood by her side did not contract the disease, she said.

"Eighteen kids below the age of two have won their battles against Covid-19 and returned home from our hospital in the last 45 days," said Ravi Dosi, head of chest disease department at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences' (SAIMS). Of these, eight kids were below six months and thrived solely on breastfeeding.

Mothers who breastfed their infants wore masks and other protective equipment to keep the virus at bay.