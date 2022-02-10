20 Terracotta Warriors Unearthed Near Secret Tomb of China's First Emperor

The massive Terracotta army of the first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, expanded as archaeologists discovered 20 new Terracotta warriors from his secret tomb on Friday. According to the report of China Global Television Network, the newly discovered sculptures were found in Pit No. 1 of the Terracotta army. The report also reveals that the sculptures are in good condition without any damage. In the troop, the archaeologists have dug out a statue of a general figure and a middle-ranking army officer. The report further describes the structure of the No. 1 pit. According to it, the shape of the No. 1 pit is rectangular, having a total area of 14,260 square meters. If calculated, the pit can accommodate more than 6,000 pottery figures and horses. The newly found sculptures are currently under the restoration process, as per a Live Science report. It is said to be a significant discovery as after studying the sculptures, archaeologists can get a better insight into the military troops of the ancient time. To date, archaeologists have discovered approximately 2,000 manly statues from the army.

The Terracotta Army in China is said to be the only collection in the world to have a massive troop of military sculptures. It is believed that the first emperor of China had an army of 8,000 warriors including chariots and horses. The site where these sculptures have been uncovered is the perfect example of the practice of the ancient time of building the entire deceased empire through pottery for the afterlife.

The first set of armies was discovered in 1974 by the local farmers after which archaeologists began their search. Surprisingly, the sculptures are a work of art and are constructed building the exact height as per the ranks of the soldiers. The average height of a soldier is 5 feet 8 inch with generals being taller than the common soldiers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.