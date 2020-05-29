20-Year-Old Manipuri Man Makes Replica of Iron Man Using Electronic Waste

Most of us are huge fans of superheroes, including all the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Some of us are so inspired by these movies that we end up buying the superhero toys to play with. However, a young guy from Manipur took his love for the Avengers to another level by creating a replica robot of Iron Man.

Displaying the talent and intelligence, 20-year-old Ningombam Prem has designed an Iron Man replica using electronic waste. Prem hails from Heirok Part-2 village in Thoubal district in Manipur and is a great fan of Hollywood movies.

Talking to ANI, the young guy revealed that he had a curiosity to create a robot since he was a child. With no former training on the field, he made the robot using the spare parts from radio and television.

“I have always wanted to create a robot since my childhood days. But this craze for Iron Man costume started around 2015. One reason for creating is – I want to add this scientific effect in Manipuri films as most of the stories are based on romantic films,” he added.

The idea to make the robot came from his observation in Hollywood movies, which enthralled him to make replicas of superheroes. Prem also wants to inspire other people from Manipur to use these ideas for local superhero movies.

As revealed by ANI, the armours are made out of motors, while Prem used cardboards to make the body parts. The armours have used scrap materials, emergency lamps, electronic toys, syringes, speaker frames and even IV-fluid tubes.

His single mother added that the 20-year-old decided to use electronic waste as she couldn’t afford to buy new materials for him. “I could not afford to buy the things he needs. Knowing my financial constraint, he collected all the material from electronic waste nearby,” said Ningombam Raseshwori Devi, Prem’s mother.

