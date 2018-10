20 Years After Britney Spears' Debut, Fans of Her Music Want it 'One More Time'

It’s hard to put into words what today means to me… 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time! So much has happened since then… but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1... pic.twitter.com/oeMipXCSl9

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 23, 2018



THANK YOU BRITNEY for all the joy you brought to our lives! We will always love you!

— #domination (@FaelFreitas) October 23, 2018

Been a fan since day 1 and I will continue to be a fan forever. You deserve the world — ♛ (@claire_wrightxx) October 23, 2018



YOUR MUSIC HELPED ME GET THROUGH SO MANY THINGS SINCE I WAS A LITTLE KID. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING! ♥️

— Emre (@EmreAkn) October 23, 2018

from day 1 until the very end! I’m so proud and congrats to you! 20 YEARS! I love you pic.twitter.com/7p2nIbMFaF — michael martinez (@mikemartinezz) October 23, 2018



And we’ll be here for another 20 years!! We love you #babyonemoretime20

— Brady (@BradySpears) October 23, 2018

you’ve literally been the only consistent thing in my entire life, wow — matt (@witnessmatt) October 23, 2018



You are my number one forever and always. ❤️❤️

— Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) October 23, 2018

I was 7, i'm 27 and i still here, from the first day and till the world ends ♥ I love you so mush Queen, i'm proud to be here. — Pauline (@Paulineyoff) October 23, 2018



I love you legend I've been with you when people labelled you and write you off as an one hit wonder and you proved them wrong with your music even during the difficult times. The ONE and ONLY Miss BRITNEY SPEARS. pic.twitter.com/ztJIQW08Go

— (@inonyxzone) October 23, 2018

I'm grow up with Your Music Brit. I'm so happy 4 your Records. Love love u and I'm so proud to be your Fan.❤ #20YearsOfBritney #BabyOneMoreTime20 #BabyOneMoreTime #britneyarmy pic.twitter.com/0hiNKABMut — Francesco⚡ (@cescopaone) October 23, 2018



From your outstanding discography to your iconic performances, you have lit up the lives and ignited happiness in so many people. We, as your fans, love you for the beautiful, inspiring woman you’ve grown to become over the past 20 years. Congratulations Britney

— Conor (@conormckenna101) October 23, 2018

In 1998, Britney Spear's debut track came out. And even 20 years later, people want to hear it "one more time."Spears' career graph has been somewhat a roller-coaster and her infamous 2007 breakdown was a very visible media spectacle, which is referred to till today. One of the few constants in this cause celebre then has been her music.Her single-track releases through the Noughties charted at, and topped, the Billboard Top 100, leaving behind one clear message: Oops, I did it again (referring here to her musical success, and not relationship fails). And while her personal life, broadcasted to the world, may have been Toxic, her music has not. Indeed, her music has always left people saying, Gimme more.On the anniversary of her debut song release, October 23, she tweeted a throwback to Baby, one more time.This first song was something of a special moment in 90's music, as well. There was a huge shift in the style of music in the end-90's, from grunge to the mix of Pop-funk and R&B, primarily owing to one man: Max Martin, a Swedish maestro, whose first track in America was with the then-16 Britney Spears. The piano riff that accompanies the song was a huge propeller in changing the music scene for America. In all of Britney's career, 'Baby, one more time' still continues to be her personal #1 in the Billboard Top 100. In fact, this debut single which sold over 10 million copied worldwide and reached #1 still continues to be the debut song which nobody has been able to top. A song about reaching out to her ex-boyfriend and confessing, "I still believe, that you will be here/ and give me a sign," won hearts and even 20 years later, had fans sharing how her music affected them.Britney's last track may have come out in 2016, but fans are still waiting for her to hit them with new music, "one more time".