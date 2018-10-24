GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

20 Years After Britney Spears' Debut, Fans of Her Music Want it 'One More Time'

In 1998, Britney Spear's debut track came out. 20 years later, people still want to hear it "one more time."

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 24, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
In 1998, Britney Spear's debut track came out. And even 20 years later, people want to hear it "one more time."

Spears' career graph has been somewhat a roller-coaster and her infamous 2007 breakdown was a very visible media spectacle, which is referred to till today. One of the few constants in this cause celebre then has been her music.

Her single-track releases through the Noughties charted at, and topped, the Billboard Top 100, leaving behind one clear message: Oops, I did it again (referring here to her musical success, and not relationship fails). And while her personal life, broadcasted to the world, may have been Toxic, her music has not. Indeed, her music has always left people saying, Gimme more.

On the anniversary of her debut song release, October 23, she tweeted a throwback to Baby, one more time.





This first song was something of a special moment in 90's music, as well. There was a huge shift in the style of music in the end-90's, from grunge to the mix of Pop-funk and R&B, primarily owing to one man: Max Martin, a Swedish maestro, whose first track in America was with the then-16 Britney Spears. The piano riff that accompanies the song was a huge propeller in changing the music scene for America.

In all of Britney's career, 'Baby, one more time' still continues to be her personal #1 in the Billboard Top 100. In fact, this debut single which sold over 10 million copied worldwide and reached #1 still continues to be the debut song which nobody has been able to top.



A song about reaching out to her ex-boyfriend and confessing, "I still believe, that you will be here/ and give me a sign," won hearts and even 20 years later, had fans sharing how her music affected them.






























Britney's last track may have come out in 2016, but fans are still waiting for her to hit them with new music, "one more time".
