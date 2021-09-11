20 Years of 9/11: YouTuber Who Captured World Trade Towers on Handycam Footage

It was the morning of September 11, 2001. Casey Neistat was in his friend’s apartment in New York City where he had moved in recently. Suddenly, he heard a ‘crushing noise’ and he stuck his head out of the window to see what was happening. He saw paper falling in the air. Neistat — now one of the most popular vloggers on YouTube — was clueless about what was happening. Neistat’s roommate came running and he turned on the television, only to find nothing on the news. But soon, “It came on and it was the first shot of like the building on fire,” shares Neistat in one of his YouTube vlogs. The vlogger immediately grabbed his bag and his video camera — it was his first camera — and headed towards the World Trade Center towers.

Neistat shows the footage he captured on his handycam in his vlog. The footage shows firemen rushing towards the towers and blaring sirens. In the next visual, the footage shows the world trade centre behind two buildings. The tower is burning and dense smoke is coming out of it. Neistat zooms in to a closer view of the burning tower. Sharing what it felt like to be there, Neistat says, “What looked like car parts and they were clearly aeroplane parts scattered along the street.”

He blanks out a few seconds of the video in which he supposedly talks about seeing dead people. He further describes seeing a guy with a high stack of sheets who was running around throwing sheets to cover injured and dead people. “I was seeing the sheet hitting the ground, and then like red coming through the sheet, and I was terrified,” says Neistat. About the firefighters he captured running into the building, Neistat mentions, “That is the most haunting memory of that day because there’s no way any of those guys survived.” Of the 2,996 people who died in the September 11 attacks, 343 were firefighters. September 11 attacks were the single deadliest incident for American firefighters.

On September 11, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US commercial planes mid-flight and crashed two into the World Trade Centre’s North and South towers in New York City and one into the Pentagon, Virginia. The fourth flight could not hit its target, which could have been the US Capitol or White House, and crashed in a field.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here