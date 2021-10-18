200 Persons Go Nude By The Dead Sea To Raise Awareness About Receding Shoreline

As part of a live installation, 200 persons stripped by the Dead Sea in Israel to draw attention to its receding shoreline. The event was conceptualised by artist Spencer Tunick, who is known to organise nude photo shoots to highlight environmental damage. The artist said that the closure of Mineral Beach by the Dead Sea served as a reminder to raise awareness about the issue. The beach had closed to visitors after giant sinkholes started appearing along the stretch. According to BBC, the subjects in the live installation were painted white like sea salt columns from Dead Sea. “It’s the duality between vulnerability and power of the body that I am interested in. The nude person is a very powerful entity, but at the same time, we are very vulnerable. Being nude can elevate information," Tunick told BBC.

A few Jewish communities have objected to the artist’s installation. However, Tunick is not new to controversy. Earlier, an Israeli lawmaker had pushed for a ‘Spencer Tunick’ bill to ban disrobing in public. In response to the objections raised, the artist said: “I feel quite lucky to have a bill named after me to stop me. It’s an honour. Thank you. But I think there should be a bill that it’s a requirement to be naked at least once in your life for one of my works."

The artist’s website says that Tunick has been documenting the live nude figure in public, with photography and video, since 1992. Since 1994, he has organised over 100 temporary site-related installations that encompass dozens, hundreds or thousands of volunteers, and his photographs are records of these events.

The Dead Sea has been dying for a few years now. The World Economic Forum says that “The Dead Sea drying up at the rate of 30% over the past two decades, as per Environmental Justice Atlas. And that desiccation is forecast to continue and even to speed up, putting water supplies for Jordanians, Israelis and Palestinians at risk. The distribution of water and other resources in the region has been a contentious issue against a backdrop of ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions."

