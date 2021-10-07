'2,000 Steps Backward': Why Malayalam Show 'Loud Speaker' is Facing Backlash

‘Loud Speaker,’ a Malayalam television show aired on Kairali TV, has come under fire recently for its derogatory comments on Mollywood actresses’ photo shoots. The show features two anchors dissecting the lives of actors. In a recent episode, which has since been removed from its YouTube channel, the hosts targeted popular stars Srindaa, Esther Anil, and Gopika Ramesh. Clips from the video have been since going viral on Instagram and facing backlash. Srindaa, who donned critically acclaimed roles in 1984, Parava and Kuruthi, has criticised the channel in an Instagram post with a picture from her latest photoshoot, which was, dissed in ‘Loud Speaker’. The post has since gone viral with several actors coming out in support of her. The show claimed that she was ‘trying to compete with younger actors’ with ‘modern’ photo shoots.

“When everyone (well almost) is trying to unlearn toxic behavioural patterns, stigmas and perceptions, fighting for women’s rights, and actively creating a space for everyone to love their bodies, Sadly, here we are taking 20000 steps back (sigh),” said Srindaa. She lambasted the show saying it’s 2021 and this ‘sh*t’ won’t run anymore. Adding that such ‘horribly backward’ views should be screened, she encouraged people to wear what they like and mind their own businesses. “Here I am, learning to love my body, and express myself in my favourite form of art, fashion and cinema, and darling I’m not going to stop doing what I love, what I want, for anyone; So no, I’m never going to stop doing ‘photoshoots’. I’m going to keep serving looks like the queen I am."

Esther Anil, who rose to fame as a child actor with stellar performances in Drishyam 1 and 2, was shown as being ‘desperate to prove that she has grown up’ to bag leading roles. She hit back at the show, tagging its stars Sneha Sreekumar, Resmi Anil and Alby Francis, saying she had been trying to ignore the video for weeks and that ‘they are full of sh*t’. She went on to share a screenshot of a conversation with her father who supported her ability to make independent choices.

Gopika Ramesh, in the opinion of the hosts opinion, was striving to catch the attention of directors and producers with her ‘glamorous’ pictures.

Social commentators on Instagram slammed the show with posts in support of the actors who were trolled. Amalraj V Anchal, who works in the film industry, pointed out the ‘moral policing syndrome’ of society and the battalion of ‘online brothers’ who are waiting to pounce upon women who do not follow their ideas of dressing or lifestyle, and offer unsolicited ‘advice’. ‘Personal freedoms’ and ‘freedom to wear what one likes’ are just words sprinkled around in the show’s commentary without them understanding the proper meaning of the terms, he added.

Micah Jomike, a popular digital creator on Instagram known as @micahwidmic for his humorous take on patriarchal mindsets, told News18 that these shows will continue to spew sexist views as long as there’s an audience to lap it up. “Movie formats have now changed to become more progressive. Unless these serials also refuse to pander to the consumption patterns of people who enjoy such content, society will remain regressive."

Varsha Vijayan, a content creator also agrees that such tv shows exist because the makers are aware that this has reception. “We’ve been conditioned to believe in gender roles and certain things that women can or should do. When women tend to do what is normal but not within the spectrum of ‘gender roles’, they are criticized for not being ‘feminine or ladylike’. These shows play a huge role in encouraging victim blaming and shaming, feeding into already existing toxic notions, thereby normalizing such behaviour."

While one user, @Fash.ionista331, commented that ‘It’s very..disheartening to see these kinds of shows..on national television..Even if 2% of society sees this..that’d be enough to pollute our society with…ridiculous thoughts’, another @akshay._.kumar_ said ‘I thought they were speaking out as…boomers…I thought that’s the script…It’s intentional… is it not ???’

Sneha and Resmi, who play the two main roles of in the show, released statements on Sunday clarifying that they are independent entities and do not subscribe to the characters’ views. The characters represent the people who post nasty comments under actresses’ photos and spread gossip. Sneha wrote in her post, “Only a portion of the video is being circulated on social media. If people took the effort to watch the whole episode, they’d realise that the voiceover ends with a statement that it’s an individual’s decision to wear their attire of choice and post online or not. I am saddened by the fact that this video has intentionally or unintentionally hurt people."

Recently, the jury of Kerala State Television Awards made waves when no TV serial was found ‘worthy’ to be awarded and instead, expressed concern over its regressive portrayal of women. Since these TV shows are watched by family audiences, they emphasized the need to be more responsible with content.

