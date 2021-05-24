2,000 UP Schools Have Pledged to Provide Free Education to Covid Orphans amid Crisis

More than 2,000 private schools across Uttar Pradesh have decided to provide free education to children whose parents have passed away due to Covid-19. The Uttar Pradesh Unaided Private Schools’ Association (UPSA) President, Anil Agarwal said that the decision was taken after an online meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

“We have unanimously decided that all private schools under the association will not take a single penny from children whose parents have succumbed to Covid. We will also provide stationery and uniform to such students too," he said.

Agarwal said the children who have lost the only earning member of the family, be it the father or mother, would also be given a 50 per cent fee concession, besides for stationery and uniform. “The entire educational fraternity has come together to give such children their full support," he added.

St. Joseph College in Lucknow was the first to implement the decision and had announced free education for Covid orphans last week.

