2,000-year-old Gold Ring Worn by Celtic Leader Goes up for Auction in UK

After being in a collector’s cupboard for nearly 3 decades, a 2000-year-old ring, worn by a Celtic leader is up for auction in the UK. The ring, which was unearthed in North Yorkshire back in 1994, is thought to have been worn by a chieftain of the Corieltauvi tribe, which ruled parts of the Midlands and Yorkshire, reported BBC. The ring, believed to be from 100 BC, decades before the Roman Invasion, was first discovered by a metal detectorist inKnaresborough during the 90s. It was from him that the present owner bought it for a few hundred Pounds. Nearly three decades later, the owner, who wants to remain anonymous, wants to find out the actual value of the ring.

The owner initially thought the ring was from Roman or Anglo-Saxon. However, when the British Museum experts told him its true age, he was stunned.

“It’s really quite a mysterious thing. We will never know for sure who owned it but it was probably a powerful Celtic chieftain,” the ring’s owner said.

He believed that while the ring may not belong to King Arthur, it was definitely the next thing down and part of the “beginning of British written history”.

The ring’s owner said that he is in his 60s and unsure of how long he is going to be around. Hence, he wanted to leave some good money behind for his children. “I thought it really wanted a good home, so my children don’t have to figure out what to do with it,” the 66-year-old was quoted as saying.

The actioner claimed that there is no other ring which features a similar design and called it an ‘important piece.’

The ring features an abstract design linked to the Iceni Tribe, which ruled in East Anglia before the Roman invasion. The piece of history is expected to garner great interest at the auction on November 15 and could fetch up to 30,000 Euros or Rs 25 lakh.

