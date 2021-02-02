20000-year-old Mummy Discovered with a Gold Tongue That Would Help Him Talk in Afterlife

Mummification in ancient Egypt wasn’t a regular burial. Their religious beliefs led to some fascinating ways of preparing for the after-life, especially when it came to royals or those in positions of power. One such fascinating new mummy discovered was buried with a tongue of gold. This 2,000 year-old-mummy was given the gilded tongue so they could speak in the afterlife and converse with the Gods or other deceased souls. The mummy was unearthed at Taposiris Magna, the ancient city’s name translates to "Great Tomb of Osiris".

The Egyptian antiquities ministry released a statement to identify the reason behind the golden tongue. The grave was discovered among 16 other burials at the site by archaeologist Kathleen Martinez. The site has temples dedicated to the god of the underworld Osiris and Isis, a Goddess, wife and sister to Osiris. It is believed she helped the deceased in the afterlife.

As stated earlier, the tongue was gilded to enable the deceased to talk in the afterlife. Suppose the deceased would go into the afterlife and meet Osiris, they would need to speak to them.

Meanwhile, the ministry also claimed there was no explanation why the tongue was made out of gold specifically, or if the deceased could not speak properly in real life and thus this aid was added as an extra measure.

At the same site, a number of coins with Cleopatra’s face embossed on them was discovered earlier. This has led the researchers to believe the temples must have been in use during the famous queen’s reign. According to Live Science, it isn’t clear when these individuals died exactly. The most accepted conclusion at the time is that they lived under the rule of Ptolemies. Another theory suggested they must have been there during the Roman Empire. After the death of Cleopatra VII in 30 B.C, the Romans had taken over the rule of Egypt.

Apart from the golden-tongued mummy, the 15 other mummies discovered also had some amount of treasure with them. All of these have been dated back to 2,000 years ago. Two mummies were buried with scrolls, the writing is currently being deciphered. One of the mummies was wearing a death mask, covering almost all of her body. Her headdress makes her appear as if she is smiling. The plastered outer layer, or cartonnage, of one mummy, was covered in golden decorations of Osiris.

There were many statues around the burial site which the researchers believe are of the people buried there. They are very well preserved and the hairstyle, headdress, faces, can be easily identified.