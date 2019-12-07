Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

1-min read

2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting

If that just took your mind back to 'Oh yes! It's been a long time,' then you should be scrolling through Twitter, that's been trending with 'Beginning of the decade vs end.'

News18.com

December 7, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting
The end of 2019 is not an usual end, it's a hyped one. People aren't only bidding farewell to the year but an entire decade!

If that just took your mind back to 'Oh yes! It's been a long time,' then you should be scrolling through Twitter, that's been trending with 'Beginning of the decade vs end.'

Taking to the social media, Twitterati seem to have been swimming through waves of nostalgia and fun as they strike a comparison of themselves, people and situations at the start of 2010 and at the end of 2019.

Whether through jokes, selfies, memes or something serious to convey, Twitteri recall the changes through this long decade, which is about to end in three weeks.

