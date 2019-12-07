2019 is Ending But the 'Beginning' Memes Is Just Starting

The end of 2019 is not an usual end, it's a hyped one. People aren't only bidding farewell to the year but an entire decade!

If that just took your mind back to 'Oh yes! It's been a long time,' then you should be scrolling through Twitter, that's been trending with 'Beginning of the decade vs end.'

Taking to the social media, Twitterati seem to have been swimming through waves of nostalgia and fun as they strike a comparison of themselves, people and situations at the start of 2010 and at the end of 2019.

Whether through jokes, selfies, memes or something serious to convey, Twitteri recall the changes through this long decade, which is about to end in three weeks.

beginning of the decade vs. the end This is the only picture I have of me from 2010 lmfao pic.twitter.com/vp5YE3V4ZM — ryen (@ryandotwav) December 6, 2019

beginning of the decade vs end of the decade w my bff pic.twitter.com/3sTtZFX13S — kayla (@kaymichmc) December 6, 2019

Me at beginning of the decade VS me at the end of the decade pic.twitter.com/BqLc3Yvq4V — bea (@zwanheda) December 4, 2019

The federal minimum wage at the beginning of the decade vs. the federal minimum wage at the end of the decade. We need a living minimum wage of at least $15 an hour. pic.twitter.com/2hzMOgmXXG — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 19, 2019

sansa stark beginning of the end of the decade decade pic.twitter.com/fvXhJYy6fL — beyza! (@sansasflorian) December 2, 2019

justin bieber justin bieber start of the end of the decade decade pic.twitter.com/Wbko5qbYKA — (@bizzllegrande) December 2, 2019

Beginning of the decade vs. the end 10 years and a whole baby later and I’m still below average pic.twitter.com/OqmKFqJYqo — Kendall (@MeinekeKendall) December 1, 2019

beginning of the decade vs end of the decade honestly what a glow up pic.twitter.com/4XstBnT6eP — SKYE ❄ COMMISSIONS OPEN (@primarinite) December 1, 2019

(Roughly) Beginning of the Decade Vs. The End I was struggling the hardest with my ED, depressed, & had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. Since, I’ve found some peace with my ED, my mental health is leagues better, & I live in LA fulfilling my dreams to act. ️‍ — Arryn (@ArrynZech) November 19, 2019

Instagays doing the beginning of the decade vs the end of the decade meme like pic.twitter.com/ZRhQiT6KwT — Richard Butler (@rmdbutler) November 17, 2019

