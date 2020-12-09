2020 Finale? Former Israeli Space Chief Says Aliens Exist and Twitter is Bracing New Life With Memes

Do aliens really exist?

Discovery of a gas called phosphine on Venus may indicate that the alien life could, in fact, be a reality on the neighbouring planet but when it comes to our Earth, the only habitable sphere in the world (thus far) is riddled with UFO sightings and conspiracy theories.

But as they say, it's 2020 and anything can happen, Israeli space security chief recently claimed that aliens and American astronauts have signed agreement and President Trump knows about it.

In an interview with Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Haim Eshed – former head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate – said that the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have asked not to publish that they are here because humanity is not ready yet. The interview in the Hebrew language has got people taking a double-take after parts were published in English by the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Also Read: 'Trump Knows About it’: Ex-Israeli Space Chief Claims Aliens and US Astronauts Signed Secret Agreement

Eshed dropped another bombshell when he said that the current US President Donald Trump was also aware of the extra-terrestrials’ existence and was on the verge of revealing the surprising information, but was asked not to in order to prevent panicked masses.

The Internet folks, who have spent the past few weeks browsing through photos of shiny monolith popping up in different parts of the world, were equally intrigued by the revelation. Spooky memes soon took over Twitter and many felt that the alien presence on Earth could be the perfect farewell to the year 2020.

Also Read: Desis are Imagining Mysterious Monolith Popping up in India and the Results are On-point

When we made fun of 2k20 saying what next Aliens, Dinosaurs...Think before opening your mouth😂😭😭😂 @NASA #Aliens pic.twitter.com/Cwx8801Z02 — Park Muskanᴮᴱ🐥 (@muskan_park) December 9, 2020

#Aliens on their way to Earth to be the final boss of 2020 pic.twitter.com/VSg0zFJ2uQ — Jubruh (@jubot10) December 8, 2020

#Aliens exist and have deal with Donald Trump’ claims ex-Israeli space officialMeanwhile Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/H0RbXatHs8 — Sarcsmr (@sarcsmr) December 9, 2020

Me after listening #Aliens existing news,Me to 2020 : pic.twitter.com/5wFzhKxNDO — Yash Parakh (@YashPar59244269) December 9, 2020

I saw #aliens trending on Twitter and my brain immediately hoped there would be a new alien movie coming out. pic.twitter.com/Wp9wOYZQON — Firewarrior005 (@Fire_Warrior005) December 8, 2020

#Aliens Me:2020 is the trailer of 2021.People who blamed 2020 whole year: pic.twitter.com/rLXLlrLUDp — Eternal MOD ❼ (@Shubh4_all) December 9, 2020

Not believing in existence of #aliens is like taking a spoon full of water from an ocean and saying, there is no shark in the ocean because there is none in my spoon. pic.twitter.com/jnAGyRWtEe — Dharmendra Chavda (@DharmendrChavda) December 8, 2020

The galactic federation discussing if earth is ready to join #aliens #GalacticFederation pic.twitter.com/27Yl621fv5 — yardy kno (@lowkeysuburban) December 8, 2020

Explaining why aliens never revealed themselves to the general public, Eshed referred to the galactic federation and said that they have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are. According to NBC, a spokesperson for NASA said one of their agency’s goals was the search for life in the universe, but that it had yet to find signs of extra-terrestrial life.