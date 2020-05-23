BUZZ

2020 in One Frame? Viral Video Shows Woman Pulling Out Own Tooth With Pliers

Image credits: Facebook.

Fay was attended at a UDC where her tooth was extracted, bringing much-needed relief to her.

A video of a woman named Fay Rayward trying to pull her tooth out with pliers has hit the internet.

Fay, through a Facebook post, revealed that after failing to get an appointment from a dentist she decided to pull her teeth out with the help of a pliers

“Why have I had to resort to this? Why can’t I see a dentist? Apparently, unless I can’t breathe or have a temperature then my referral from my dentist will be rejected? Spoke to the dentist just given advice. Called 111 and they referred me back to my dentist to be triaged. I really am going out of my mind with the pain! In 2020 didn’t think things could get much worse,” read her caption.

Fay, a native of Shropshire a county in England, told BBC that her toothache was worse than labour pain. Ray further added that she had never experienced such pain.

The report further stated Fay was advised by the dentists to take help of antibiotics and pain relievers, as Urgent Dental Care hubs (UDCs) were not open for routine service.

The report added that the very next day Fay was attended at a UDC where her tooth was extracted, bringing much-needed relief to her.


