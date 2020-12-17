'2020 is Not Done Yet': Everyone Has the Same Joke After Mount Etna Erupts in Italy

The highest active volcano in Italy, Mount Etna has erupted once again. On Sunday evening, it erupted and orange coloured lava was seen coming out of the volcano.

As per a report in The Sun, the first volcanic activity happened around 9:20 pm. The volcano first burst into ashes and then started throwing lava in the air.

The report says that Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Toulouse stated that the ash plume from Mt Etna rose to the height of 5 kilometres. The height of the lava fountains was around 100 metres.

Interesting pictures and video of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Reactions started pouring in after the video of the volcanic eruption was shared on Twitter.

It can be seen in the video that hot red lava showered the night sky. The ash from the eruption was also being cleaned in the city. There were no injuries reported from the eruption of Mount Etna.

Italy's Mount Etna lit up the night sky with bursts of sweltering hot lava, as Europe's most active volcano erupted pic.twitter.com/tJ5utVUWm0 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

A user said that it seems like the year 2020 is not done yet, indicating towards the sentiment of many that 2020 has been a disastrous year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020 is not done yet, I guess. — K0cie_ (@K0cie1) December 14, 2020

Another user said, “Mount Etna coming into the final round of 2020.”

Mount Etna coming in to the final round of 2020 🙃 https://t.co/0nX4ry124m — Livashlin Naidoo (@naidoolp) December 16, 2020

ITALY'S MOUNT ETNA is erupting. Of course it is. 2020. https://t.co/geWUxXWfbs — 🇺🇸gooder⚓️BoomerVet😷thinking☮️shenanigans (@MonsterGooder) December 15, 2020

Deborah, a commenter called the volcanic eruption ‘beautiful’ and hoped that everyone was safe.

Beautiful, I hope all are safe. https://t.co/s0QYh79KF2 — Deborah (@drmoorw) December 14, 2020

The volcano is located in the city of Catania in Italy towards the east coast of the island Sicily.

The report says that 17 earthquakes have been recorded in the past 24 hours. In fact, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was also recorded on the slopes of Mt. Etna before the blast.

As mentioned earlier, there were no injuries reported this time, however, when the same mountain erupted in 2017, it left ten people injured.

The frequent eruptions of Mount Etna happen because of the reason that it is positioned between African and Eurasian tectonic plates and also because of the fault between the African and Ionian microplates.

The molten magma finds space to come up to the surface because the Ionian plate is tilted backwards.