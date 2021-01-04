2021 is Inspiring Most Indians to Make 'Health Goals' Following a Year at Home

With a resolve to overcome personal health struggles that came their way in 2020, almost four in five people (80.5 per cent) of respondents in a new survey say they feel more inspired to make a health goal in 2021, such as weight loss (34.2 per cent), building muscle (22 per cent), emphasizing mental health (12.5 per cent).

According to the Life Time survey, a majority of people have reported gaining weight, losing muscle and struggling with their mental health during the past year. Nearly 86 per cent said they missed their in-person workout communities.

Six in ten people say they're sitting more than they did pre-pandemic with 30.8 per cent saying they sit more than eight hours a day. For those who previously commuted to work, they're "redeeming" their commute time in a variety of ways: catching up on sleep, spending more time with family, finding more time for exercise, and eating more thoughtful meals they've planned.

Overall results point to the pandemic having a substantial negative impact on the health and fitness habits for most. Nearly 70 per cent of respondents said their personal health has been negatively impacted this year. Top reasons cited for the negative impact include overall stress from pandemic, the closure of gyms, and working from home leading to less motivation to exercise.

Additionally, three-fourths believe that health clubs are essential businesses and should remain open during the pandemic.

With the 'new year, new me' attitude kicking in most people, it seems they are motivated to regain their health and fitness in the New Year.