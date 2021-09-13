21-year-old Filipina Leaves Teaching, Becomes Model on OnlyFans

Maeurn Smiles, a teacher in the Philippines, has pulled her own family out of poverty after leaving her teaching profession to become an erotic model on OnlyFans.

The 21-year-old grew up in Cebu and lived a life of abject poverty, according to a report in The Mirror. Having had to support a family, including two siblings, Smiles says that they often went hungry, being forced to survive on cheap food such as rice and dried fish. She took up a job in a school, where she taught English as a second language and received 1 dollar per hour i.e. about Rs 26,000 per month.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said that her father is a construction driver, and her mother works as a maid, cleaning others’ houses. She added that she has had to take care of her siblings since she was eight years old.

In 2019, she came to know about the subscription-based website ‘OnlyFans’ for the first time. This is an adult website where models post their nude or bold photos and videos. This website can only be accessed by paying a monthly subscription fee. Smiles created her account on this site and started earning lakhs of rupees from this website. “My family was living in poverty before OnlyFans and now they live very comfortably in the Philippines. This is what makes me most proud,” she says, adding that she can now support her siblings and pay for their school fees. She often travels to Indonesia, Thailand or Malaysia on family vacations. Next on her list is buying a big bungalow for her family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here