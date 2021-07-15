21-year-old From Family of Brickmasons in Gujarat Scores Seat at IIT Kharagpur

For children from underprivileged sections in India attaining higher education is often impossible. But Sukram Baberia is someone who fought against all the hardships to gain proper education and now he has also scored a seat in one of the most prestigious institutes in the country, IIT Kharapur. Growing up in a family of masons, for Sukram, it might have seemed like an unattainable task, but the youngster wrote his own destiny by dreaming big and today he has come a long way from lifting bricks to help his parents at construction sites in Ahmedabad. From a tribal village in Gujarat’s Dahod, Sukram is now going to study MTech in Agriculture Biotechnology.

Growing up he studied in a government school till Class 8 and then studied at a grant in aid school till Class 10. Thereafter he got admitted in Adarsh Residential School, run by the state government in Dahod. And in 2017 the teenager got himself into the Aspee Shakilam Biotechnology Institute under the Navsari Agriculture University in Surat for higher studies, reported The Times of India.

Encouraged by his elder brother, ho is also pursuing a Diploma in medical laboratory technology, Sukram got interested in science and today his hard work has borne fruit. He also has three sisters.

Sukram continued to help his parents at the construction site till his graduation upon which he started focusing on his studies.

“I did not take any classes or coaching for the exams and prepared on my own," he told TOI.

Sukram hopes to pursue research and even get a doctorate after finishing his education at IIT Kharagpur.

There have been many such inspiring stories of youngsters scripting success stories. Amongg them is also the inspiring story of Ranjith Ramachandran, an assistant professor at IIM-Ranchi has an inspirational story. At one point he had thought of dropping out of college at one point, given the financial condition of his family. But instead of giving up, he took up a job as a night watchman. He then went on to do PhD from IIT Madras.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here