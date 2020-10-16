21-Year-Old Lemur Stolen from US Zoo in Break-in Mysteriously Turns Up in Church Playground

A lemur that had been stolen after a break-in at a zoo in the United States has been found alive and healthy.

Someone broke into the San Francisco Zoo overnight and stole a ring-tailed lemur, police said Wednesday. The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors.

Investigators found evidence of forced entry to the lemur enclosure and processed the scene for evidence. They're seeking tips from the public, explaining that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care. A photo of a ring-tailed lemur was being circulated.

Someone called police Thursday evening to say that Maki was spotted in Daly City, a few miles south of the zoo, officials said.

“Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church. We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home,” Daly City police tweeted. Maki was found to be in good health and was transported back to the zoo, San Francisco police said in a statement.

Detectives are still investigating the break-in.

Maki was born at the zoo in 1999 and has an offspring in the enclosure, zoo spokeswoman Nancy Chan said.

The outdoor lemur habitat, considered the largest of its kind in the country, houses seven different lemur species native to Madagascar, according to the zoo's website.

Guests can see the lemurs from several vantage points: from across a surrounding pond, looking eye to eye at lemurs in the trees or gazing down below from an elevated boardwalk, the website says.

(With inputs from Associated Press)