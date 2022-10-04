CHANGE LANGUAGE
21-year-old Man Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies On The Spot

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 12:20 IST

New Delhi, India

35-year-old Man Collapses While Doing Garba. (Image: Twitter/@shubhankrmishra)

35-year-old Man Collapses While Doing Garba. (Image: Twitter/@shubhankrmishra)

A 21-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event.

In what comes as an extremely unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event. The incident took place at Gujarat’s Anand district. Identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, he collapsed while dancing at a Garba event. A video is now going viral and has recorded the entire incident. In the video, he can be seen performing Garba in a group of people. Further, in the video, he suddenly collapses and falls to the ground.

As per the police official, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and died on the way. The doctors suspect the case to be a heart attack. This is where he was declared dead.

In another similar incident, a 35-year-old man died after collapsing while dancing to Garba. The incident took place in Maharastra. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. This is where he was declared dead. On hearing about the death of his son, the father also collapsed and died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered.

first published:October 03, 2022, 15:39 IST
last updated:October 04, 2022, 12:20 IST