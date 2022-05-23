21-Year-old Noida Man Recreates Ajay Devgn's Iconic Bollywood Stunt, Parks Car in Jail

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for creating nuisance after a video showing him standing on two moving SUVs on a city road went viral, police officials said on Sunday. The man had got the video shot for posting it on social media. The two SUVs used for the stunt have been impounded, they said. The stunt of balancing oneself on two moving motorcycles had become famous with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s debut movie ‘Phool aur Kaante’. He performed the stunt again ‘Golmaal 3’ using two cars.

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/92yYu33O45 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022

Officials here said a video had surfaced on social media Saturday, purportedly showing a young man balancing himself on two moving SUVs on a Noida road, prompting the local police to take action against him under the Motor Vehicles Act for creating a nuisance with the dangerous stunt.

“Based on the video, the man was traced. He has been identified as Rajiv (21), a resident of Sorakha village and has been arrested. The two SUVs and a motorcycle which was used in making the video have been impounded,” SHO of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant said.

“One of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belong to Rajiv’s family. He had taken the other Fortuner from a relative for the video. He is not employed but belongs to a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only,” Kant told PTI.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh lauded the local police for the prompt action and urged parents and guardians of children and youth to pay attention.

His advice comes in the wake of several videos and short clips emerging on social media where young boys and girls are seen performing stunts on city roads or public places or engaging in acts deemed as “creating nuisance”.

Two years ago, a police sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh performed a similar Ajay Devgn-like stunt atop two Honda City cars in uniform, with a video of the event going viral on social media.

The police officer was later suspended from service and a fine was also imposed on him.

