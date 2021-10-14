21-Year-Old Turkish Woman Dies After Slipping From 164 Feet While Taking Selfie

In an unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old Turkish woman died after she slipped from the height of 164 feet while taking a selfie. The girl was taking a selfie when her leg slipped, resulting in this tragic incident.

Hatice Nur Karabulut’s craze for taking selfies ended her life at the age of just 21. Her passion for the perfect picture resulted in the tragic loss of her life. The incident happened in the Adana province of Turkey where the girl, to capture a magnificent selfie, went up to a height of 164 feet.

The accident happened when she was roaming near Hasikiri village in Karaisli district with her sister Majlum Sozeri. Both sisters stood there on a rock and started capturing selfies. Meanwhile, Hatice lost her balance and fell straight down 164 feet from there. This incident has surely left a lesson for careless selfie-takers.

According to a report in The Sun, the incident occurred after Hatice Nur Karabulut ignored her own safety to get a perfect selfie. She was moving back while trying to cover the famous Varda Viaduct in her background and her foot slipped.

His sister Majloom also fell down with Hattis in an attempt to save her. Hatice’s condition was worse in the accident, but her sister survived even after serious injuries. The rescue team saved Hattis’ sister, but the former died on the way to the hospital.

Selfie points are considered extremely dangerous and a lot of similar incidents have happened from similar heights in the past as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.