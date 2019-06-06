Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

21-Year-Old US Woman Becomes Youngest to Travel to all the Countries in the World

Lexie Alford, whose family owns a travel agency in California, has been working towards visiting the world's 196 sovereign countries ever since she was a child.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
21-Year-Old US Woman Becomes Youngest to Travel to all the Countries in the World
Lexie Alford of California has visited all 196 sovereign countries in the world | Image credit: Instagram
When 21-year-old Lexie Alford stepped foot in North Korea on May 31, she became the youngest person in history to travel to every sovereign country around the globe. Not only that, in doing so, the youngest globetrotter managed to beat James Asquith from the UK, who holds the Guinness World Record of travelling to all sovereign countries. He was 24 years and 192 days old when he arrived in the final country, Federated States of Micronesia, on 8 July 2013, according to the Guinness website.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture, along with the caption, "OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminated into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning."

According to a report published in Forbes, Alford, whose family owns a travel agency in California, has been working towards visiting the world's 196 sovereign countries ever since she was a child.

However, according to Alford, she was initially not trying to break any records, and was content being a traveller, but in 2016, Alford got serious and started working on her mission to travel to every single one of the world's 196 sovereign nations and break the Guinness World Record.

At 18, Alford realized that she had travelled to 72 countries and that was the first time she thought about breaking the world record, a feat she managed to do on her arrival at North Korea on May 31.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

