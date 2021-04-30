21-year-old Woman 'Carrying Twins' Delivers UK's Second-heaviest Baby Weighing 5.8 kg

According to medical science, the average weight of a newborn girl should be approximately 7.5 pounds i.e, 3.4 kg. This comes with a standard deviation of about 0.6 pounds. However, there are some unusual, exceptional cases where a baby’s weight is a lot more than the usual. Recently, a woman from the UK has given birth to a child weighing 12 pounds and 14 ounces, which is approx 5.8 kg. The baby girl is believed to be the second heaviest newborn in the UK.

The woman named Amber Cumberland, who is 21-years-old, had an unusually large bump when she was pregnant with her daughter Emilia. Doctors believed she was carrying twins seeing her large bump, however, later they discovered that she was carrying a single child. Amber gave birth to her baby on April 16 and the newborn is now thought to be the second heaviest baby girl in the UK. The newborn is just 2 pounds less than the heaviest baby born in the year 2012.

The mother is quoted by the Timesnow as saying, "Doctors thought it was twins during pregnancy because she was so big, even though we could only see one on the ultrasounds. We heard it so much we actually started to believe there was another one hiding in there." She further informed that when her daughter was born, her face was white and all the surgeons were looking at each other in shock and laughing. They brought the newborn to her mother and said, “Congratulations, you've had a toddler."

As per the reports, the baby had reached the size of a 36-week baby in just her 32nd week.

A little extra birth weight might not pose any health threats, but when the weight is much higher than expected,it might pose a danger to the child as well as the mother. There are several factors that affect the baby’s weight including maternal health, maternal age, birth order and genetics.

