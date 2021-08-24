22-month-old Russian Girl Rescued From Forest, Reunited With Mother

Twenty-two-month-old Lyuda Kuzina, who went missing in a forest recently, has been finally united with her mother after 3 days. According to reports, the child survived three nights alone in a forest full of wolves and bears. Earlier this week, Lyuda Kuzina had somehow, while playing in the family’s garden in Obninsk, walked away from her mother Antonina, a radiologist, who briefly went to chat with a neighbour. It was feared that the girl had been snatched or kidnapped but rescuers were stunned to find the girl alive in the forest.

Lyuda was rescued by a female rescuer from volunteer search squad Salvare. The team was looking for her in a dense forest near Obninsk in the Smolensk region hoping to discover her alive.

A video was shared on social media moments after the girl was found. In the clip, the female rescuer is seen carrying the girl and the baby is alert and conscious despite night temperatures sinking to 10C.

After rescuing Lyuda, the team then took her into a rescue vehicle to undergo a medical checkup before reuniting her with her mother.

In another clip shared on social media, the girl child can be seen back in her mother’s arms. After reuniting with her daughter, the mother said, “There was such despair

when she was lost and so many people were looking for her, but after so many rescue operations we were not able to find her. I don’t know how she held out for so long.”

When the girl got lost in the forest, she was only wearing a t-shirt and a pair of knickers. She was weak and starving. The mother stated that Lyuda’s feet were hurt from walking for three days barefoot as she tried to find her way back home. Lyuda is now out of intensive care and has been shifted to a normal ward.

Veteran rescuer Pavel Baranovsky said: “An adult in such a situation begins to panic, but a child might take it as an adventure.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here