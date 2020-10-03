22-Year-Old Bengal Woman Creates Image of Taj Mahal Using More Than 3 Lakh Matchsticks

A 22-year-old woman in West Bengal's Nadia district has created an image of the Taj Mahal using more than 3 lakh matchsticks.

Saheli Pal of Ghurni locality in Krishnanagar seeks to break the Guinness World Record of Iran's Meysam Rahmani, who had made a UNESCO logo with 1,36,951 matchsticks in 2013.

Ms Pal, an MA English student at Calcutta University, created the image on 6 feet by 4 feet board.

She had started her work in mid-August after receiving the guidelines from the Guinness World Records authorities and completed it on September 30.

A video of her artwork has been made and it will be sent to the Guinness World Records authorities soon.

"I have used matchsticks of two colours to depict Taj Mahal at night," she said.

Ms Pal had in 2018 created a world record by making the smallest clay sculpture of the face of Goddess Durga, measuring 2.54 cm by 1.93 cm by 0.76 cm and weighing 2.3 gm.

Her father Subir Pal and grandfather Biren Pal had won the President's Awards for their sculptures in 1991 and 1982 respectively.

"I want to carry forward the legacy of my father and grandfather," she added.

After months of hiatus, Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort reopened in September for tourists following almost six months of closure due to Covid-19 triggered lockdown. Strict coronavirus safety measures will be taken to contain the spread of the virus, district authorities said.

As of now, only 5,000 visitors would be permitted at the Taj Mahal and only 2,500 would be allowed at Agra Fort. As per Covid-19 protocol- following social distancing and mask wearing will be followed at the monument, while tourists will be allowed to enter in shifts.

Apart from the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, the iconic Bada Imambara and Chhota Imambara in Lucknow have also been opened for tourists from today onwards. Following the regulations, guides and tourists will have to follow social distancing norms, face masks, and sanitization, etc before entering the monument.