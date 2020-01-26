- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
22-Year-Old Agra Man Booked for Refusing to End Affair with 60-Year-Old Married Woman
The woman's husband and son reached the police station on Thursday to file a report against the young man who had also arrived there at the same time with his family.
Image for representation | Credit: PTI
A 22-year-old man has been booked at the Etmaduddaula Police Station in the city of the Taj Mahal for "disturbing peace in the area" after he refused to end his love affair with a 60-year-old woman.
The woman's husband and son reached the police station on Thursday to file a report against the young man who had also arrived there at the same time with his family.
Soon, a quarrel broke out at the police station between both families, even as the woman and the young man announced that they wanted to get married.
The woman is the mother of seven children, besides being a grandmother to seven others, and lives in the Prakash Nagar locality of the city.
The family members of both the youth and the older woman tried to intervene and convince the lovers to call off their relationship, but the two remained adamant.
When the lovers did not relent, the police registered an FIR against the 22-year-old man for disturbing the peace in the area.
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
