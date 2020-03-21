English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
3-MIN READ

22-Year-Old Tested Positive for Coronavirus Shares How it All Started With a 'Dry Cough'

Bjonda Haliti / @baeonda.

To help the netizens deal with their doubts, a 22-year-old Twitter user Bjonda Haliti has taken to social media to share her experience of being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The globe is currently fighting a war against COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus.

The pandemic has turned fatal in the last few weeks, with its epicentre being shifted from Wuhan in China to Europe.

With the scare being spread at a lightning speed, the number of positive coronavirus cases is showing exponential growth. Among such growing concerns, a lot of people are still confused about the disease and how it may show up.

To help the netizens deal with their doubts, a 22-year-old Twitter user Bjonda Haliti has taken to social media to share her experience of being diagnosed with the deadly virus. She briefed that even though she had a whole conflict in her mind about writing the post, she felt it may help people deal with anxiety and stress.

She revealed that it all started with dry cough and a slightly sore throat on Day 1, along with the feeling of being extremely tired. On the second day, she felt pressure in the head, along with chills and fever at night. She also mentioned that one of the most significant symptoms was the pain in her eyes, which turned tender and sore.

On Day 3, she slept all day as the energy level dropped and fever was high. “At this point, my symptoms were: dry cough, migraine, fever, chills, some nausea.” That is when she decided to visit a doctor, who tested her negative for flu and strep. She was prescribed antibiotics and 800mg of ibuprofen.

While her fever vanished on the fourth day, she had another symptom: shortness of breath. She described it as having “bricks on my chest”. She tried the 10-second test which appeared on various fake reports but did it without complications.

This hit her hard and she decided to get tested for coronavirus. She continued with self-quarantine while waiting for results. She detailed about her later days being quarantined at home. While she is doing well, for now, she has also stated that she has no underlying disease, or does not smoke and vape.

She requested everyone to take extra precaution and maintain social distancing.

