22-Year-Old Tested Positive for Coronavirus Shares How it All Started With a 'Dry Cough'

The globe is currently fighting a war against COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus.

The pandemic has turned fatal in the last few weeks, with its epicentre being shifted from Wuhan in China to Europe.

With the scare being spread at a lightning speed, the number of positive coronavirus cases is showing exponential growth. Among such growing concerns, a lot of people are still confused about the disease and how it may show up.

To help the netizens deal with their doubts, a 22-year-old Twitter user Bjonda Haliti has taken to social media to share her experience of being diagnosed with the deadly virus. She briefed that even though she had a whole conflict in her mind about writing the post, she felt it may help people deal with anxiety and stress.

I’m 22 years old and I tested positive for COVID-19.



I’ve been debating on posting, but I want to share my experience especially with those around my age to help bring awareness, and to relieve any stress/anxiety some may have due to the pandemic. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 1: It started with a mild DRY cough and a slightly sore throat. I was very tired that night. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 2: I felt a lot of pressure in my head to the point I would have to cough softly to avoid the discomfort. That night, I experienced the chills and had a fever. One main symptom that stood out to me, my eyes physically hurt. They were tender and sore. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 3: Energy levels VERY low, I only slept, and still ran fevers. At this point, my symptoms were: dry cough, migraine, fever, chills, some nausea. I decided to go to the doctors where I tested negative for the flu and strep. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

She revealed that it all started with dry cough and a slightly sore throat on Day 1, along with the feeling of being extremely tired. On the second day, she felt pressure in the head, along with chills and fever at night. She also mentioned that one of the most significant symptoms was the pain in her eyes, which turned tender and sore.

On Day 3, she slept all day as the energy level dropped and fever was high. “At this point, my symptoms were: dry cough, migraine, fever, chills, some nausea.” That is when she decided to visit a doctor, who tested her negative for flu and strep. She was prescribed antibiotics and 800mg of ibuprofen.

While her fever vanished on the fourth day, she had another symptom: shortness of breath. She described it as having “bricks on my chest”. She tried the 10-second test which appeared on various fake reports but did it without complications.

Day 4: Finally no more fever, but a new symptom showed up: shortness of breath. It was uncomfortable, it felt like I had bricks on my chest. I tried the self diagnose test I read online (hold your breath and count to 10) which I successfully did with no complications. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 5: Symptoms: sore throat, cough, shortness of breath. I went to the same doctor and I was very adamant about getting tested. Doctor said my vitals were “unremarkable” but I wasn’t going to take no for an answer! I also requested chest X-rays, everything came out normal. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 6 - With the continued use of antibiotics and ibuprofen, my symptoms were: sore throat, cough, shortness of breath. My energy levels began to increase. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

This hit her hard and she decided to get tested for coronavirus. She continued with self-quarantine while waiting for results. She detailed about her later days being quarantined at home. While she is doing well, for now, she has also stated that she has no underlying disease, or does not smoke and vape.

She requested everyone to take extra precaution and maintain social distancing.