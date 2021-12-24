22-year-old Woman Trapped in Body of an 8-year-old, Story of Shauna Ray

If we informed you that the mind of a 22-year-old girl is trapped inside the body of an 8-year-old girl, you would consider it a part of some supernatural story. But a girl, Shauna Ray, is living in such a situation in the real world.

Shauna Ray is living in a strange and annoying situation. People do not believe her, but she is 22 years old and looks like an 8-year-old girl.

Shauna is only 3-foot 10-inch tall, an average height of an 8-year-old girl. After seeing her, people treat her like a child. Shauna shared experiences about her life by appearing on the TLC reality series and informed everyone that while she behaves like a mature person, people think of her as a child.

Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was only 6 months old and chemotherapy treatment was given to save her life. While this did save Shauna’s life, her pituitary gland had such a bad effect that the production of her growth hormone decreased. This is the reason her age kept increasing, but her body did not develop accordingly.

Talking to TLC, Shauna said that she wants to act like a 22-year-old girl in general and wants people to treat her the same way. She says that she has to struggle a lot even for simple things like going to the bar, getting a tattoo and going on a blind date.

Although the story of Shauna is very distinct, something similar happened to a 34-year-old woman. Due to a head injury in her childhood, her mind was stuck in her teenage years.

In another such case, a 23-year-old girl looks half her age due to a problem in her pituitary gland. This gland produces growth hormones in our body for our overall development.

