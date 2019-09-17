22 Years and Countless Battles Later, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become a Pokémon Master

The most popular face on Pokémon with trusted sidekick Pikachu waited almost 22 years before being able to achieve his dream of becoming a Pokémon master.

In the most recent episode on Pokémon called Pokemon: Sun and Moon, Ash comes first in the championship of the Aloha League, a victory that is the first of its kind for him. He had previously won the Orange Islands League and Battle Frontier but his latest feat has no parallels in terms of his joy.

After nearly two decades of the show, which first made its appearance on Japanese television back in 1997 and has since changed its visual platform from being just a show to becoming a movie, Pokémon Detective Pickachu and the game, Pokémon Go. It reflects the kind of fan base it has been able to hold on to, for a really long time, globally.

Spread across six series and twenty-two seasons, fans have awaited the moment when Ash Ketchum would finally be the Pokémon master, still a ten year old with the red and white cap, who has seen some dark days. His journey embedded with many battles made for a thrilling experience for its loyal viewers and only in the 139th episode of the series do we see his goal being fulfilled.

In the end, he did “Catch em all!” The producer and director of the Pokémon games, including Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, Junichi Masuda, took to Twitter to send his warm regards to the beloved character.

Let’s take a look at how Twitterati saw this feat, even though the newest episode has not released in English yet!

It is only fair, to begin with, the woman who lent her voice to Ash Ketchum on the show airing in the United States, Veronica Taylor.

Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League from Ash’s ‘younger’ self, circa 1998...yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off! #pokemon #ashketchum #winning pic.twitter.com/JhgRcGJBEy — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) September 15, 2019

I love the fact that even Ash is confused and shocked over winning the Pokemon Leauge!#AshKetchum #PokemonLeague pic.twitter.com/55b2krm66B — PC the Unicorn (@PCTheUnicorn) September 15, 2019

Man I mean it has been a long journey but after 22 years Ash has finally won the pokemon league #AshKetchum #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/sPs63pE109 — Dhruv Singh (@DhruvSi80533925) September 16, 2019

Turns out after 22 years of trying and failing, Ash Ketchum finally actually achieved his life-long dream of becoming the champion of a Pokémon League, so maybe there is hope for the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/uO8gjnD4vO — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) September 15, 2019

We'd like to use this intermission to formally congratulate Ash Ketchum on winning his first Pokemon League championship after 22 years pic.twitter.com/lBLQc7wAwI — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 15, 2019

Just found out Ash Ketchum won the Pokémon league. Excuse me while I cry tonight #AshKetchum pic.twitter.com/w3lAAWDrMu — Fancy (@305Sun5) September 16, 2019

Now that you're a champion #ashketchum go get misty. pic.twitter.com/DcRD0YY0EH — This One (@Thisperson316) September 16, 2019

It took Ash Ketchum 22 years to win a Pokémon league and y’all wanna quit after a year because you didn’t get a festival booking? smh — Lev3l | DPMO (@Lev3lOfficial) September 16, 2019

Stan Lee didn't publish his first comic until he was 39.Vera Wang didn't enter the fashion industry until she was 40.After 22 years, Ash Ketchum finally won the Pokémon League at the age of 32. Congratulations Ash You're never too old to accomplish your dreams pic.twitter.com/M6CeG6pAE6 — shirley j. 셜리 화이팅!! ♡ ٩(ˊᗜˋ*)و✨ (@LionintheTrees) September 15, 2019

#UnrivalledAJITHFansAll things aside Ash ketchum won the Aloha league. Finally. pic.twitter.com/A87DHkhlTu — Kartik Saxena (@Kartik644) September 15, 2019

The official Twitter account of Pokémon wrote a poignant message for Ash and honestly, fan or otherwise, it will speak to everyone who is striving to achieve a goal.

Anything’s possible when you believe in yourself, Trainers. pic.twitter.com/kee0Wshv1m — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 15, 2019

