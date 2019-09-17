Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

22 Years and Countless Battles Later, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become a Pokémon Master

In the most recent episode on Pokémon called 'Sun and Moon', Ash comes first in the championship of the Aloha League - a victory that is the first of its kind for him.

Tannistha Sinha | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
22 Years and Countless Battles Later, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become a Pokémon Master
Image screenshot from video uploaded by Cartoon Network / YouTube.
Loading...

The most popular face on Pokémon with trusted sidekick Pikachu waited almost 22 years before being able to achieve his dream of becoming a Pokémon master.

In the most recent episode on Pokémon called Pokemon: Sun and Moon, Ash comes first in the championship of the Aloha League, a victory that is the first of its kind for him. He had previously won the Orange Islands League and Battle Frontier but his latest feat has no parallels in terms of his joy.

After nearly two decades of the show, which first made its appearance on Japanese television back in 1997 and has since changed its visual platform from being just a show to becoming a movie, Pokémon Detective Pickachu and the game, Pokémon Go. It reflects the kind of fan base it has been able to hold on to, for a really long time, globally.

Spread across six series and twenty-two seasons, fans have awaited the moment when Ash Ketchum would finally be the Pokémon master, still a ten year old with the red and white cap, who has seen some dark days. His journey embedded with many battles made for a thrilling experience for its loyal viewers and only in the 139th episode of the series do we see his goal being fulfilled.

In the end, he did “Catch em all!” The producer and director of the Pokémon games, including Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, Junichi Masuda, took to Twitter to send his warm regards to the beloved character.

Let’s take a look at how Twitterati saw this feat, even though the newest episode has not released in English yet!

It is only fair, to begin with, the woman who lent her voice to Ash Ketchum on the show airing in the United States, Veronica Taylor.

The official Twitter account of Pokémon wrote a poignant message for Ash and honestly, fan or otherwise, it will speak to everyone who is striving to achieve a goal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram