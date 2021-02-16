224-Year-old Valentine's Day Card Reveals Woman Blasting Her Lover for 'Ghosting' Her

The world’s "oldest" printed Valentine’s Day card from 1797 reveals the story of a woman berating her lover for ‘ghosting’ her. The 224-year-old card reads a message from a lovelorn woman named Catherine Mossday, to her lover, Mr Brown, from London, requesting him to meet her and asking his reasons for not complying.

Published on January 12, 1797, by John Fairburn of 146, Minories, London, the card is illustrated with a delicate design made of flowers, cupids, hearts and lovebirds with a portrait of a woman in the middle and addressed to a Mr Brown from Dover Place, Kent Road, London. The address of the sender, Catherine Mossday, is unknown.

The message reads, ‘As I have repeatedly requested you to come, I think you must have some reason for not complying with my requests, but as I have something particular to say to you I could wish you make it all agreeable to come on Sunday next without fail and in doing you will oblige your well wisher."

The note ending with just her name without any usual traditional sign off like ‘yours’ or ‘love’ when decoded, according to modern day language, Mr Brown seems to have ‘ghosted’ his lover.

‘Ghosting’ is a term used when a person ends a relationship with someone by cutting off all communication without any explanation.

The card, now termed as the oldest printed Valentine’s Day card in existence, is being kept at York Museums Gallery for public display. Helen Thornton, curator of the Gallery, while talking to The Sun, shared why the card stands out from other Valentine’s Day cards they have in their collection. She describes it as the oldest printed Valentine’s card in the world and the hand-colored ‘beautifully made intricate designs’ of the card.

The practice of sending cards on Valentine’s Day was common among the wealthy by Georgian times. The practice became popular after the launch of penny post in the Victorian era and became a cheap and affordable thing for masses to do.