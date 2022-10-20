23-Year-old Becomes First Woman to Swim Length of UK, Covers 1448km in 110 Days

A 23-year-old swimming teacher has become the first woman to swim the entire length of Britain. Jasmine Harrison of Thirsk, North Yorkshire, completed the 900-mile swim from Land’s End to John O’Groats on Tuesday after about three and a half months of swimming. The distance is about the same as swimming 58,000 lengths of a 25-meter pool. In February of last year, the swimming instructor and motivational speaker set a world record for being the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

Following the challenge, the world record holder told BBC Radio York that it had been a truly epic experience from the moment she first jumped into the water to finally reaching dry land. Harrison swam between four and 12 hours a day after first entering the water at Land’s End in western Cornwall on July 1st, battling thousands of jellyfish, being chased by a shark, and swimming into a live military exercise.

Her swims were frequently split into two shifts, with breaks for eating and sleeping in her support boat. Her longest swim lasted 12 hours, and the most she swam in one shift was 14 nautical miles (about 16 miles), with the most in one day being 27 nautical miles (31 miles). Harrison said she did most of her swimming at night, and on one occasion was approached by a large whale lurking 1 metre below her.

She was also closely followed by a basking shark while swimming through the whirlpools of the Gulf of Corryvreckan in Scotland. She swam alongside whales, dolphins, and seals while passing under the Skye Bridge.

She was swimming as live rounds flew overhead during Exercise Joint Warrior, Europe’s largest military exercise involving the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and British army, as well as forces from other nations, which was taking place in Cape Wrath, north-west Scotland.

Despite the spectacular scenery, Harrison said there were mental and physical challenges along the way. For starters, the water was cold, and she came across busy shipping lanes in some places. She also experienced painful chafing from her wetsuit and “salt mouth,” a condition that strips the skin from the tongue and throat, making it difficult to swallow.

The fearless swimmer oversaw the trip’s logistics, including refuelling, crew changes, and boat management, while she wasn’t swimming. She continued to consume her typical diet while also adding “plenty of chocolate bars”.

Harrison, a Girlguiding North Yorkshire North East County ambassador, said she took the challenge not only to inspire others, but also to support two charities: Sea Shepherd UK, a marine conservation charity whose goal is to end the destruction of ocean habitats, and Surfers Against Sewage, a charity that works to keep UK coasts clean.

Only two other swimmers, Sean Conway in 2013 and Ross Edgley in 2018, have completed the Land’s End to John O’Groats swim.

