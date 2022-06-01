23-Year-Old German Woman Calls Toy Plane Her Boyfriend, Wants To Marry It

A 23-year-old woman from Germany’s Dortmund has madly fallen in love with a toy plane. As unbelievable as it may sound but it’s true. Sarah Rodo is in love with a toy plane. She considers the Boeing 737 toy plane as her boyfriend.

Whenever Sarah gets a chance, she is ready to spend time with the toy plane. Not just that, she has 50 toy models of this plane in her house. Sarah calls her plane Dickie and she is so attached to it that she wants to marry the plane. However, it is illegal to marry a plane in Germany.

In psychological terms, if a person falls in love with inanimate things, the condition is called Objectophilia i.e. attraction towards inanimate objects.

Sarah has objectophilia. And now because of her love story, she became a topic of discussion. According to the report on The Sun website, Sarah had a boyfriend earlier, but that relationship did not go well. After that, she started getting attracted to inanimate things. You will be surprised to know that Sarah was in love with a train earlier.

Talking to the website, Sarah said the name of my plane is Dicky and I love him very much. Of all other things, I love his face, wings and engine. “Many people do not understand my love for the plane. But my friends understand me and also motivate me to pursue this relationship,” she said.

