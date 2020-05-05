BUZZ

1-MIN READ

23-Year-Old Student Experiments How Many Licks It Takes to Finish a Lollipop

(Image credit: Twitter)

How bored can one get staying back at home for more than a month? The lockdown is taking a heavy toll on all of us and people are trying random experiments to deal with it.

James Hunt, a boy from Chester, England, tried an interesting but extremely painful experiment to pass his boredom. The 23-year-old engineering student tried to count the number of times one needs to lick a lollipop to finish it off completely.

In order to complete the experiment, the student spent around two hours in licking a strawberry Chupa Chups lollipop so as to just be left with a stick.

Talking to Kennedy News, James explained that the experiment was done out of sheer boredom of staying back home during the lockdown. He tried to lick it, which made it more painful as his tongue started to pain eventually.

“Usually you tend to suck it so you’ve got a lot of saliva and I didn’t think I had the stamina either. I started to lick it and after about 500 it starts to hurt and then I started to get shaky as well for some reason,” he mentioned.

The boy kept licking in one direction first, and described it to be “like a test of stamina”.

He posted the results on the Facebook, declaring, “So now you know how many kicks it takes a 23-year-old, 6’2″, 182-pound man to lick a lollipop down to the stick. Spoiler, it’s 1,417 licks”.

